McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AON traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,227. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

