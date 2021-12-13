McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 14,777 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 81,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

AT&T stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 254,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,215,383. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 190.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

