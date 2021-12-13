McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 2,162 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

