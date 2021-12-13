Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $127,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $379.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.