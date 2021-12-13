Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,415 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.5% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

FB opened at $329.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,888 shares of company stock valued at $482,540,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

