Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.60 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

