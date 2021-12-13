Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.01.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

