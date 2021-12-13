Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,442,000 after buying an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $112.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

