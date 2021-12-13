Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.83. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

