MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Director Sells $38,419.92 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Director Laura Anne Lee sold 8,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $38,419.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Anne Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Laura Anne Lee sold 56,652 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $248,702.28.

NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 260,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDIA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MediaCo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

