Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.43 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

