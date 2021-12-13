Meme Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00271158 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010110 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008414 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003183 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013824 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000191 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

