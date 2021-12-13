MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,144.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.82 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,440.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,018.73 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

