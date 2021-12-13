Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $96.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $90.90 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $409.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $422.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $376.62 million, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%.

Several research firms have commented on MBIN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

