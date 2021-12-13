Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 155.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Mercury General by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mercury General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

