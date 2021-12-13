Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 18,095 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLGB traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

