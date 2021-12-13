Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.90. 7,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,677. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

