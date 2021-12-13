Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $255.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,153. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

