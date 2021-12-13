Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,748 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 314,806 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,994,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 59,869 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 379,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.68. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

