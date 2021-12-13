Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,513 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 565,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Absolute Software stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,969. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $437.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

