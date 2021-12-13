Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.72

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.72 and last traded at $123.13, with a volume of 809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.43.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.