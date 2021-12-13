Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,368 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

