Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 228 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $186.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.82. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

