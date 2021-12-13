Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

