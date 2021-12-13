Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after purchasing an additional 196,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after purchasing an additional 371,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

PRU opened at $107.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.