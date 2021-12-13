Meritage Portfolio Management Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,629 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after purchasing an additional 527,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after buying an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.76 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.02.

