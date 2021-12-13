Meritage Portfolio Management Has $40.96 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up 2.5% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $40,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $348.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.46 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.60 and its 200 day moving average is $418.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.90.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.