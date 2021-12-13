Meritage Portfolio Management Has $9.42 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,320,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hershey by 138.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 179,126 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NYSE HSY opened at $186.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.82. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,132. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

