Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 166.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $631.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.82. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.34.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

