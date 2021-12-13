Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 25,885 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

SCHO stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.