Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 352 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Lear accounts for about 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.17% of Lear worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 256,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LEA opened at $187.63 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average is $171.67.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

