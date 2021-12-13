Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.45). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

MRUS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.38. 15,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Merus has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Merus by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,799,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,562,000. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in Merus by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 236,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.