Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA opened at $5.72 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 654,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.