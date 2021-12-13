Mettalex Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $585,435.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.03 or 0.08072657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00077905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.96 or 0.99879803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars.

