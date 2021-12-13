MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFM opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.