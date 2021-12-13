Millennium Management LLC Acquires 24,147 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 214.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,147 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCNE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CNB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $453.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

