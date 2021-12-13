Millennium Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,486 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Regis were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Regis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Regis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Regis by 28.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGS opened at $2.65 on Monday. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Regis had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 214.11%. The firm had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Regis Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

