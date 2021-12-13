Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.07.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

