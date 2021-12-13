Millennium Management LLC Purchases 127,767 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 276.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,767 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NBSE opened at $2.91 on Monday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

