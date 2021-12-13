Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 198,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calyxt by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

