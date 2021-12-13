Mina 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.16 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $39.16 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00006755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00056010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.63 or 0.07962936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00076962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.60 or 0.99747329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 320,196,737 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

