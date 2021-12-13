MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.32

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.93.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

