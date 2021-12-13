MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $9.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,861.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.38 or 0.08101226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00310335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.26 or 0.00907488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073608 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.00 or 0.00394779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.00269963 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.