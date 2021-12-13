Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Purchases Shares of 172,937 Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 172,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 0.32% of Sapiens International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of SPNS opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

