Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.78

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 41490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

