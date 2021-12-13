MobileGo Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One MobileGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. MobileGo has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $49,755.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MobileGo has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006851 BTC.

MobileGo Coin Profile

MGO is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

