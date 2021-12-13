Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

MOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $564.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.