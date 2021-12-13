Mogo’s (MOGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.79.

MOGO stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $268.77 million, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.97.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mogo in the third quarter worth $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mogo in the third quarter worth $57,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Mogo in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 1,579.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

