Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.23. 14,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.10.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

