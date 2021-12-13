Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. 11,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

